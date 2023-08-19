Status yellow rain and wind warning in place for three counties

Kenneth Fox

A status yellow rain and wind warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Met Éireann are forecasting heavy or thundery rain on Saturday morning. Strong winds at times, especially near coasts.

They said the warning will bring spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and waves overtopping on coastlines.

A small craft warning for all coasts is also in place. The forecaster said southwest winds will reach force six or higher at times.

Saturday will be windy at first with outbreaks of heavy or thundery rain, clearing northwards through the morning.

Brighter conditions with showers in the south will follow behind, for an afternoon and evening of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Strong and gusty south to southwest winds in the morning, stronger along exposed coasts, will gradually moderate through the day. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.

Sunday will see a good deal of dry and warm weather tomorrow with sunny spells.

Some well scattered showers will still occur. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 or 23 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, south to southwest winds.

Met Éireann said the coming week will be generally changeable with rain and showers at times, interspaced with long dry spells. Temperatures generally in the high teens to low twenties.

Monday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells expected.

Cloudiest in the west and north with showery outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Drier and brighter elsewhere with occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the east, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.