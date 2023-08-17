Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 18:43

Gardaí arrest nine people after drugs and cash seizure in Co Galway

Cocaine and cannabis worth €21,000 were seized along with €20,000 in cash during searches across five homes in the Ballinasloe area.
Tomas Doherty

Gardai have arrested nine people after a cash and drugs seizure in Co Galway.

Cocaine and cannabis worth €21,000 were seized along with €20,000 in cash during searches across five homes in the Ballinasloe area.

A yard and horse stables were also searched in the town.

Cocaine worth €9,500 was found along with €11,500 worth of cannabis, a drugs press and other drugs paraphernalia.

Seven men and two women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.

Two men have been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court on Friday.

