Gardaí arrest nine people after drugs and cash seizure in Co Galway

Tomas Doherty

Gardai have arrested nine people after a cash and drugs seizure in Co Galway.

Cocaine and cannabis worth €21,000 were seized along with €20,000 in cash during searches across five homes in the Ballinasloe area.

A yard and horse stables were also searched in the town.

Two of those arrested have been charged to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court tomorrow.



The operation to dismantle this network involved more than 60 Gardaí and Detectives from units including our Armed Response Unit and Dog Unit.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/XQ7CuigIER — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 17, 2023

Cocaine worth €9,500 was found along with €11,500 worth of cannabis, a drugs press and other drugs paraphernalia.

Seven men and two women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.

