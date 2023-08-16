Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 14:43

House prices outside Dublin up 4.5% – figures

Prices in the capital fell by 0.9% over the same period
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The price of homes in areas outside Dublin has increased by 4.5 per cent in the 12 months to June, according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), prices in Dublin decreased by 0.9 per cent, with house prices falling by 1.1 per cent and apartment prices down by 0.2 per cent.

Nationally, the cost of a home increased by 2.2 per cent in the 12 months to June this year, and the median or mid-point price over the same period was €318,000.

 

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to June 2023 was €160,000, in Leitrim and Longford, while the highest median price was €630,000 in the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown region.

Viacheslav Voronovich, statistician in the CSO’s prices division, said highest house price growth in Dublin was in south Dublin, at 2.8 per cent, while Dublin city saw a decline in prices of 3.8 per cent.

“Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 4.7 per cent and apartment prices rose by 2.3 per cent,” he said.

 

“The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South East (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford) at 5.5 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) saw a 3 per cent rise.

“In June 2023, 4,025 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, a decrease of 1.7 per cent compared with the 4,094 purchases in June 2022.

“The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to June 2023 was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of €735,000, while F35 ‘Ballyhaunis’ had the least expensive price of €127,500.”

