Son of US tourist assaulted in Dublin doesn't feel safe in city at night

James Cox

The family of an American tourist who was assaulted in Dublin have said they don't feel safe in the city at night.

Stephen Termini, 57, from New York was attacked off Talbot Street last month.

He remains in hospital, but his sons have said he is doing much better.

Stephen's son Mike Rizzuto said he is careful in the city centre because of what happened.

Mr Rizzuto told Newstalk: "It seems like if you're not from Ireland you get spotted out immediately, and there's just a higher chance for tourists to be attacked it seems.

"It's unfortunate, I mean I didn't feel safe enough to go out at night so that's something I would stand by my feelings with. I wouldn't go down the city centre at night personally and I've been in some pretty rough spots in the States."

The assault on Mr Termini has sparked a public debate on the safety of Dublin city centre.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has insisted the city is mostly safe, while also pledging to take action to deter violent attacks.

Recent figures from the Department of Justice revealed there have been 20,000 prosecutions in the first six months of this year as a result of various crimes occurring in Dublin city centre.

For the same period, there were 13,255 charges, 7,654 summonses issued and €8.6 million drug seizures in the core city centre and €34 million in drugs across the wider city.

There has also been over 10,500 foot patrols since January as part of Operation Citizen, which focuses on high visibility policing in Dublin city centre.