What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The main headlines this Wednesday.
The report into Ryan Tubridy's pay, the Bank of Ireland glitch and staffing issues within the HSE are some of the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with the Grant Thornton report into Ryan Tubridy's pay, and how RTÉ declared fees for the presenter between 2017 and 2019

The Irish Examiner leads with a warning from the HSE as they say lack of staff will harm the service as they are tthey say they are preparing for more medic burnout.

The Echo leads with Noel Long, who was convicted for the murder of Nora Sheehan, is set to appeal his sentence

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the error that saw thousands of Bank of Ireland customers take out money at ATMs after a major IT glitch.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that Stephen Carney, who is serving a sentence for the murder of Amanda Jenkins, is being released from jail to learn how to drive a forklift.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a picture of the fire at a McDonald's in Newbridge.

British papers

The arrest of three suspected spies in London and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk lead the majority of the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Metro feature stories on the three Bulgarians who were arrested and charged after allegedly spying for Russia.

The Times, i and The Daily Telegraph follow suit, reporting on the alleged spies who were “posing as journalists”.

And the Daily Mail says the suspected spies were arrested as a part of a major national security investigation.

Meanwhile, in the Financial Times, private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in their consulting arm.

Due to rising wages, there will be a significant bump of up to £72 a month in the state pension, according to the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says a historian has found the graves of the members of the “long-lost Knights Templar” in an English churchyard.

