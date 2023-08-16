What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The report into Ryan Tubridy's pay, the Bank of Ireland glitch and staffing issues within the HSE are some of the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with the Grant Thornton report into Ryan Tubridy's pay, and how RTÉ declared fees for the presenter between 2017 and 2019

The Irish Examiner leads with a warning from the HSE as they say lack of staff will harm the service as they are tthey say they are preparing for more medic burnout.

The Echo leads with Noel Long, who was convicted for the murder of Nora Sheehan, is set to appeal his sentence

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the error that saw thousands of Bank of Ireland customers take out money at ATMs after a major IT glitch.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that Stephen Carney, who is serving a sentence for the murder of Amanda Jenkins, is being released from jail to learn how to drive a forklift.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a picture of the fire at a McDonald's in Newbridge.

British papers

The arrest of three suspected spies in London and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk lead the majority of the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Metro feature stories on the three Bulgarians who were arrested and charged after allegedly spying for Russia.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 16 August 2023: Bulgarians suspected of spying in UK for Russian security services pic.twitter.com/NiCrXnQSlb — The Guardian (@guardian) August 15, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



PUTIN 'SPIES' SEIZED IN UK



🔴 Suspects include couple who brought neighbours cakes#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/liUvJ2uqpj — Metro (@MetroUK) August 15, 2023

The Times, i and The Daily Telegraph follow suit, reporting on the alleged spies who were “posing as journalists”.

The Times: ‘Russian spies’ accused of posing as journalists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Va841b4sej — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 15, 2023

And the Daily Mail says the suspected spies were arrested as a part of a major national security investigation.

Daily Mail - ‘SPIES’ WHO CAME IN FROM SUBURBIA #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/H0kCJO93Cf — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, in the Financial Times, private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in their consulting arm.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday August 16 https://t.co/3pvUKBHlJE pic.twitter.com/LP0VtkvB41 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 15, 2023

Due to rising wages, there will be a significant bump of up to £72 a month in the state pension, according to the Daily Express.

Daily Express: BUMPER RISE IN STATE PENSION

TO £11,469 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/esRd0QDjB1 — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 15, 2023

And the Daily Star says a historian has found the graves of the members of the “long-lost Knights Templar” in an English churchyard.