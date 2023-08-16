Bank of Ireland unsure when services will be restored

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Bank of Ireland has said it does not have an estimated time for when its mobile app and web service 365Online will be restored.

Upon opening the app, users are informed they are unable to connect while the website is also unavailable.

The bank has told customers that its technical team is working to rectify the difficulties as a “high priority”.

We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties. We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will update here once service is restored. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) August 15, 2023

Customers reported having no access to their accounts for hours and being unable to transfer money for “important payments”.

The bank also acknowledged that some customers were having difficulties withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, the bank added that it did not “have an ETA” for the restoration of services