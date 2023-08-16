Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 06:19

Bank of Ireland unsure when services will be restored

The bank has told customers that its technical team is working to rectify the difficulties as a ‘high priority’.
Bank of Ireland unsure when services will be restored

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Bank of Ireland has said it does not have an estimated time for when its mobile app and web service 365Online will be restored.

Upon opening the app, users are informed they are unable to connect while the website is also unavailable.

The bank has told customers that its technical team is working to rectify the difficulties as a “high priority”.

Customers reported having no access to their accounts for hours and being unable to transfer money for “important payments”.

Apologising to users, Bank of Ireland said: “We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties.

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The bank also acknowledged that some customers were having difficulties withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, the bank added that it did not “have an ETA” for the restoration of services

More in this section

Foul play not suspected in death of Co Limerick woman, say gardai Foul play not suspected in death of Co Limerick woman, say gardai
Omagh bombing inquiry: Irish Government must take part, says victim's widower Omagh bombing inquiry: Irish Government must take part, says victim's widower
Harris criticises 'guff' over bank delays in deposit rate increases Harris criticises 'guff' over bank delays in deposit rate increases
IrishBankofIrelandBank of Ireland 365
Donohoe says TV licence will continue as revenue drops by €900,000

Donohoe says TV licence will continue as revenue drops by €900,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more