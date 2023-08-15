Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 16:36

Government to continue with current approach to address teacher shortages

Teachers’ union the ASTI had accused successive ministers for education of adopting ‘a minimalist approach to the problem’.
Government to continue with current approach to address teacher shortages

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Ministers have argued against the introduction of a Dublin allowance for teachers to help address problems schools have faced in recruiting in the Irish capital ahead of the academic year.

Teachers’ union the ASTI said on Monday that there were 416 unfilled post-primary teaching posts on the education recruitment website educationposts.ie, and accused successive ministers for education of adopting “a minimalist approach to the problem”.

The union has called on the teachers’ pay scale to be shortened and the number of middle management posts in schools to be doubled to address staff shortages.

 

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said that teachers’ starting salaries have increased under various public sector pay agreements, and other initiatives have been taken by Government ahead of the academic year.

This includes teachers being shared between schools that are located near one other, and facilitating the return of retired teachers.

When asked about whether a Dublin allowance would be needed to help teachers afford to live in the capital, Mr Donohoe said: “The challenges that we are facing in Dublin are ones that are felt across many cities and many, many parts of our countries at the moment.

“We are facing general challenges … in relation to ensuring that we have the right numbers of teachers in the right schools and on the right subjects and we do accept that for many schools at the moment this is a particularly difficult and challenging time, and this is a source of concern to many parents.

“But the best way of responding back to this is by having measures in place that support an overall response to this within our country, (and) is why we’ve had a number of public sector wage agreements that have looked at making particular progress on starting salaries for those who are joining our public service, and the Department of Education has also had a number of initiatives in place now over the past year to try to help with this issue, particularly within our cities.

“That is the approach that we will continue with.”

Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris agreed that the challenges faced by teachers trying to live in Dublin “is not unique to teaching”.

“When you live in a country with full employment, with record levels of employment, we know that there are many pinch points across the public sector and indeed in all departments and all agencies there is a relentless effort to recruit.”

More in this section

Moment of silence held to mark 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing Moment of silence held to mark 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing
Top Garda appeals to people in Donegal as more cocaine could appear on coastline Top Garda appeals to people in Donegal as more cocaine could appear on coastline
The long campaign for justice for Omagh bomb families The long campaign for justice for Omagh bomb families
Harris criticises 'guff' over bank delays in deposit rate increases

Harris criticises 'guff' over bank delays in deposit rate increases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more