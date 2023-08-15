Man accused of attack in Dublin sex shop

Tom Tuite

A man charged with attacking and injuring another man in an adult store in Dublin has seven weeks to decide how he will plead.

Shane Duane, 34, of Hillcroft Crescent, Wembley, England, appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court.

Garda Aidan O’Boyle said the accused made no reply to the charge under section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr Duane is accused of assault causing harm to a named man at the Good Vibrations shop on Wexford Street in the city centre on December 12th 2019.

Outlining the evidence, Garda O’Boyle said the accused allegedly entered the shop and assaulted the complainant “by punching him once to the face”. It was claimed he remained in the shop for several minutes and then left, but was identified by CCTV.

The man in the shop suffered a broken nose, the court heard. Judge Finan agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions’ direction that the case should not be sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

She accepted jurisdiction for hearing the matter at the district court level.There was no objection to bail, and defence counsel Kevin McCrave said the was consent to the bail terms.

Mr Duane was ordered to remain away from the shop, stay sober and have no contact with the alleged injured party.

The judge granted him legal aid and directed the prosecution evidence disclosure to the defence.

The accused must appear again in October to enter a plea.