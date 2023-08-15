Top Garda appeals to people in Donegal as more cocaine could appear on coastline

Stephen Maguire

A leading Garda has pleaded with people in coastal communities to act as their eyes and ears for 'unusual activities' following the recent drug hauls washed up in Co Donegal.

It follows the recent discovery of €4.2 million worth of cocaine weighing 60 kgs on two beaches in the county at Tramore in Dunfanaghy and Fanad.

Donegal's Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace issued a fresh appeal for people living along the coastline to be vigilant of unusual activities in their area.

As part of the recent investigation, Gardai impounded a boat at Magheraroarty Pier.

Sgt Wallace revealed that those on the boat had little or no seafaring experience.

He said “People in coastal communities know best how to spot activity by inexperienced boat users,” he added.

“For example, the boat impounded at Magheraroarty Pier was being used by people who were not of seafaring experience.

"The community is our eyes and ears, and they would notice people on boats that are not competent.”

He said he wished again to appeal to residents to be alert saying there could well be more bales of cocaine along the Donegal coast which have not yet been discovered.

He added “We have seen the real evidence of how our coast can be used for drug importation. We usually associate this type of activity with the southwest coast of Ireland.

"However, what happened here last month has brought it home to us. There is possibly more of it (cocaine shipment) about and is stuck in crevices along the coast.”

Sgt Wallace said the summer season in Donegal and other counties marks a notable increase in the maritime craft activity of all types.

This activity can also be used to ’mask’ criminal activity, he said.

If residents or boat users have concerns in relation to suspicious activity, they are asked to contact their local Garda District Headquarters or use the Garda Confidential on 1800 666 111 / or Revenue Customs Drug Watch Confidential line on 1800 295 295.