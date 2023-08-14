Cost of pints to increase again as Diageo hike prices

James Cox

The price of a pint goes up again from Monday with a 4 cent price hike.

Diageo is increasing the cost of its stout and beer products by 4 cent, after a hike of 12 cent back in February.

The maker of Guinness is increasing prices by an average of 10 to 15 cent.

It will affect drinks like Guinness, Smithwick’s, Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13 and Carlsberg.

Business costs are being cited as the reason for the increase, but the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has said the price rise is "poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans".

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae said some pubs in rural villages are already struggling to stay in business:

Mr Healy-Rae told Newstalk: "Rural pubs are finding it difficult enough to keep their doors open and keep customers coming into them. I think the timing by the drinks companies is wrong, I don't agree with it, the publicans themselves don't agree with it.

"So to keep customers going I think we should be doing everything we can to keep the price of alcohol down, and this is bad timing by the drinks companies to increase the cost of drink."