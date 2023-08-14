Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 12:15

Cost of pints to increase again as Diageo hike prices

The price of a pint goes up again from today with a 4 cent price hike
Cost of pints to increase again as Diageo hike prices

James Cox

The price of a pint goes up again from Monday with a 4 cent price hike.

Diageo is increasing the cost of its stout and beer products by 4 cent, after a hike of 12 cent back in February.

The maker of Guinness is increasing prices by an average of 10 to 15 cent.

It will affect drinks like Guinness, Smithwick’s, Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13 and Carlsberg.

Business costs are being cited as the reason for the increase, but the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has said the price rise is "poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans".

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae said some pubs in rural villages are already struggling to stay in business:

Mr Healy-Rae told Newstalk: "Rural pubs are finding it difficult enough to keep their doors open and keep customers coming into them. I think the timing by the drinks companies is wrong, I don't agree with it, the publicans themselves don't agree with it.

"So to keep customers going I think we should be doing everything we can to keep the price of alcohol down, and this is bad timing by the drinks companies to increase the cost of drink."

More in this section

Calls for transport funding in upcoming budget to include commercial sector Calls for transport funding in upcoming budget to include commercial sector
Renewed appeal made for information on 'Sligo Man' found 14 years ago Renewed appeal made for information on 'Sligo Man' found 14 years ago
Story of Omagh bombing ‘entering new phase’ with public inquiry on horizon Story of Omagh bombing ‘entering new phase’ with public inquiry on horizon
Michael Healy-RaepintsVintners Federation of IrelandDiageoGuinnesscarlsbergpint costRockshore
Simon Harris calls for his party to build 'new social contract' during speech

Simon Harris calls for his party to build 'new social contract' during speech

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more