Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 11:08

Calls for independent commissioner for older people

Active Retirement Ireland has found 94 per cent of over-65s want an Independent Commissioner for Ageing and Older People set up
James Cox

The Government has been accused of not doing enough to support older people.

Active Retirement Ireland has found 94 per cent of over-65s want an Independent Commissioner for Ageing and Older People set up.

The role, already in place in Northern Ireland and Wales, would see a person appointed like an Ombudsman to advocate for older people.

Active Retirement Ireland's Alison Bough said we shouldn't only focus on health when planning for an ageing population.

Ms Bough told Newstalk: "Ageing is not synonymous with care, we have to move away from the medical model of ageing.

"We need to take a holistic approach to getting older. We are all getting older. Certainly if we look at 60 plus it's not what it used to be. Many people are working much longer... they're actively involved in society."

She added: "Essentially the commissioner would be a champion for the rights and needs of older citizens and that would be across various policy areas.

"Basically ensuring that older people's voices are heard and that their interests are protected. And that issues that affect older people are not becoming annual budgetary political footballs."

