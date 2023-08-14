Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 10:45

Schools under pressure amid teacher shortages

Over 600 primary-level and over 450 secondary-level vacancies are currently being advertised online
Schools under pressure amid teacher shortages

James Cox

Schools will be under pressure when the new term begins in a few weeks time because of a shortage of teachers.

There are currently 643 primary school jobs advertised on the Education Posts website, with 456 jobs on offer at secondary schools across the country.

Principals claim the cost-of-living crisis and the chronic shortage of housing is partly to blame.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin  said the Department of Education is not doing anything about it.

Mr Ó Ríordáin told Newstalk: "It appears the Department of Education are allowing this to continue. There are solutions out there.

"We've spoken in the Labour Party about a Dublin allowance that would encourage more teachers to be able to live in Dublin, but certainly this is a problem that the Department haven't grappled with at all. As a result, schools can't staff themselves and children are not going to be able to be educated by trained teachers come September."

He added: "A huge amount of this [school staffing issues] is about the housing crisis. A huge amount of this is about tackling the housing crisis effectively, and understanding that teachers should be able to live and work in Dublin... unfortunately that is not the case.

"We've spoken about a Dublin allowance that would mirror what happens in London, it's not the entire solution but it would certainly help."

More in this section

Story of Omagh bombing ‘entering new phase’ with public inquiry on horizon Story of Omagh bombing ‘entering new phase’ with public inquiry on horizon
Calls for transport funding in upcoming budget to include commercial sector Calls for transport funding in upcoming budget to include commercial sector
Teenager arrested over assault and robbery of three tourists in Temple Bar Teenager arrested over assault and robbery of three tourists in Temple Bar
Simon Harris calls for his party to build 'new social contract' during speech

Simon Harris calls for his party to build 'new social contract' during speech

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more