Simon Harris calls for his party to build 'new social contract' during speech

Kenneth Fox

The Minister for Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris has denied his pledge for a “new social contract” is a play for the leadership of Fine Gael.

As the Irish Examiner reports, he was speaking on Sunday in Glasnevin Cemetery where he gave a key speech at the Michael Collins commemoration, a key part of the Fine Gael calendar.

Mr Harris said Ireland was “unfinished” as set out by Collins and Arthur Griffith and said that a number of issues must be addressed by his party.

“Now is the time to build a new social contract — one which renews our promise as a Republic.

"One which balances rights and responsibilities.

“One which meets the legitimate expectations of our time and generation. That if you work hard and play by the rules, the State will play its part too.

“One that respects that your hard-earned money you pay in tax must be linked to the delivery of the services that you and your family need now and into the future.

“One which recognises the need to create true equality of opportunity — that no matter who you are, where you live, or what your parents did before you, you can reach your full potential.

“One which removes any remaining barriers to access to education at all its levels, or to employment. One which ensures home ownership is brought back into the reach of all who need it.”

When asked whether his comments were an attempt to set him up as the heir apparent to Leo Varadkar he said: “Look, every time I open my mouth, people decide that it means certain things.

“I’m honoured to be at the Griffith-Collins commemoration, and it’s a very important day in our annual calendar for people of the Fine Gael tradition but, more broadly, our two founding fathers.

“It's an opportunity to both pay tribute to Collins and Griffith and to their contribution to the founding of this State but also, I think, an opportunity to reflect on where the countries are and where you want the country to go over the coming years and that’s what I’m doing today.