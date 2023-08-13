Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 09:14

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages look at the future of Ryan Tubridy at RTÉ and the shortage of school teachers in Dublin.
The Business Post reports that Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has strongly rebuked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other ministers warning them not to raise expectations ahead of October’s budget.

The Sunday Independent reports that RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy are at a make-or-break stage in negotiations to return the presenter to the airwaves.

The Ireland edition of The Sunday Times says schools are facing a scramble for teachers with 264 positions still open in the capital weeks before the new term begins.

A senior police officer in the North was shopping when sensitive documents were stolen from his car, the Sunday Life claims.

The British papers are dominated by the deaths of six people after a boat sank off the coast of France while trying to cross the Channel.

The Observer, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People all lead with the story, which has prompted anger over the Government’s asylum policy.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries the headline: “For pity’s sake stop the boats.”

Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph reports ministers are looking to hire more barges and use office and student accommodation blocks to house migrants.

Tougher A-level grading is needed to halt a surge in university dropouts, according to The Sunday Times.

The Independent continues its campaign calling on the British government to grant UK asylum for thousands of Afghan refugees.

And the Daily Star Sunday says boffins have a “secret plan” to contact aliens by inviting them to play chess.

