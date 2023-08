Kenneth Fox

A child pedal cyclist was seriously injured after a collision with a car in Cork earlier this morning.

Gardaí in Carrigaline attended the scene of the incident on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout which occurred at around 9:20am.

The child has since been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Investigations are ongoing.