Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 14:53

Three men in hospital after Temple Bar assault

It is understood the men were tourists holidaying in the capital when they were attacked
Three men in hospital after Temple Bar assault

Three young men are in hospital following an assault in Dublin city centre.

The men, all aged in their 20s, were assaulted on Fownes Street Upper in Temple Bar just after 10pm on Friday night.

It is understood the men were tourists holidaying in the capital when they were attacked.

Gardaí said they were taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

The incident comes after an American tourist was seriously assaulted and left with life-changing injuries last month in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána has been keen to show high visibility in the city centre since the assault. A new policing plan for the capital is to include increased use of search powers, as well as ensuring greater visibility of gardaí.

More in this section

Dog accused of biting garda 'incarcerated' pending decision to put animal down Dog accused of biting garda 'incarcerated' pending decision to put animal down
Irish holidaymakers advised over last-minute cancellations Irish holidaymakers advised over last-minute cancellations
PSNI leadership pressed for ‘full response’ following data breach PSNI leadership pressed for ‘full response’ following data breach
DublinTourismTemple BarAlleged assault
Man injured in Kimmage shooting

Man injured in Kimmage shooting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more