Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 11:11

Man (50s) dies after being hit by truck on motorway

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on a motorway in Co Offaly
Man (50s) dies after being hit by truck on motorway

Tomas Doherty

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on a motorway in Co Offaly.

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the incident on the westbound section of the M6 between Junctions 5 and 6.

A man in his 50s died after getting knocked down at about 4.45am on Saturday morning.

His body will be taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital later on Saturday for a post-mortem.

The driver of the truck – a man in his 40s – was uninjured.

The M6 is closed westbound between Junctions 5 and 6 while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who were travelling on the road at the time and who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

More in this section

Dog accused of biting garda 'incarcerated' pending decision to put animal down Dog accused of biting garda 'incarcerated' pending decision to put animal down
Irish holidaymakers advised over last-minute cancellations Irish holidaymakers advised over last-minute cancellations
PSNI leadership pressed for ‘full response’ following data breach PSNI leadership pressed for ‘full response’ following data breach
Man injured in Kimmage shooting

Man injured in Kimmage shooting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more