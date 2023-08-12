What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 09:00

The Irish Times reports that RTÉ has refused to pay Ryan Tubridy the sums he was seeking while off-air following the controversy over secret payments the broadcaster made to him

Food delivery riders are being offered jobs for as low as €1 per trip through online food order and delivery apps, the Irish Examiner reports.

An analysis of nationwide garda staffing levels in the Irish Independent reveals that Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s home county has the fewest gardaí per capita of any policing region in the country.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Dublin got more money from the Government's rural development fund than any other county.

The evacuation of migrants from the Bibby Stockholm barge leads the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and The Telegraph report all 39 of those who arrived on the vessel, docked in Portland Port in Dorset, this week have disembarked as a “precautionary measure” after the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with accusations a doctors’ union is trying to bring down the Government with its waves of strike action.

The Times says universities are refusing to guarantee students accommodation, or offering them rooms in different cities.

The i weekend reports Chinese and Russian hackers gained access to UK Foreign Office emails and private messages in a “major security breach”.

A “trans row” has broken out over access to female-only hospital wards, according to the Daily Mail.

The FT Weekend reports Saudi Arabia is pushing to join the UK, Italy and Japan in an advanced air craft project called the Global Combat Air Programme.

And the Daily Star tackles the “rise of the sarnie psychos”.

