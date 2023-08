News quiz of the week Have you been keeping up to date with the latest news this week?

Thousands of people were evacuated from a world scout jamboree this week due to extreme heat. Where was the event taking place?

Puck Fair is taking place in Killorglin, Co Kerry, this week. How high is the stand the goat King Puck is placed on?

A man was shot dead by FBI agents this week after making threats against US president Joe Biden. In which state did the incident occur?

A PSNI data breach this week affected 10,000 officers. What was behind the breach?

A Daft.ie report has found house prices are rising nationwide outside Dublin. What is the average rent price?

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is balloting members over a motion of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. What is it over?

Roy Keane, Pádraig Harrington and Niall Horan visited the Irish rugby team's training camp this week. Where is the training camp taking place?

What is the name of the new Covid variant that has been detected in Ireland?

