Gardaí warn of student accomodation fraud ahead of academic year

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have issued a warning of rental scams as students scramble to find accomodation ahead of the acadwemic year.

One third of all accommodation fraud reports occur during August and September each year, with 50 per cent of incidents occurring in Dublin.

Despite figures showing an 8 per cent fall at the June for accomodation fraud, there was an 38 per cent increase in accommodation fraud 2022 compared to 2021.

Over 50 per cent of victims of accommodation fraud are aged under 25, with €2 million stolen in accommodation fraud in last five years.

Some of the warnings signs renters are told to look out for is rent that appears to be too good to be trues, properties only advised through social media, is a sense of urgency to secure the accommodation by paying a deposit, and payment wanted before signing a lease.

Gardaí are advertising people to not agree to rent a property without viewing it, ensure the property is registered with the Residential Tenancies Board, meet the landlord for a tour of the accomodation and check Google Maps to see that the property is the same as that advertised.

Potential renters are advised to obtain a payment receipt and a tenancy agreement and not to pay by cash.

Gardaí say people should report any incident of suspected fraud to your local Garda station. You should also report suspected fraud to your bank and ask to do a recall as soon as possible.