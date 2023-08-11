Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 11:32

Double-deck holiday experience with the Eco Bus in Waterford

'Dervla Decker' is a converted purple bus on a house farm between the beaches of Tramore and the Waterford Greenway
Michael Bolton

If you are looking for a unique holiday experience, then look no further than the Tramore Eco Bus in Waterford.

As the Waterford News & Star reports, the bus can fit up to six guests in five beds in the two bedrooms, with the master bedroom including a king-sized bed with incredible views.

It has a full gallery kitchen, with an oven, sink, fridge and utensils. There is also an outdoor garden space with fire pit, furniture, private patio and free parking.

The bus has several unique quirks, such as a functioning bus stop sign and bell, bus overhead lighting, and a feature stairway to the top deck.

Renovations were done by the founding member of the King Kong Company band Mark Graham, using reclaimed and recycled materials.

busWaterfordAccomodationtramoreDervla Deckerconverted bus
