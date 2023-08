Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have charged two men who were arrested on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Mullingar.

Both men (aged in their 30s and 50s) are due to appear before Mullingar District Court on Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

On Wednesday, the man in his 30s was chased by gardaí, and he discarded a bag which contained a firearm and ammunition.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.