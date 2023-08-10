Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 09:59

'Crack and heroin' drug zone posters in Dublin to be removed

Dublin City Council has said it will take down fake posters which have appeared across the city claiming certain areas are designated drug zones
James Cox

Dublin City Council has said it will take down fake posters which have appeared across the city claiming certain areas are designated drug zones.

The posters claim heroin and crack can be used in certain areas.

These blue posters have appeared in Dublin 4 and 6 and are branded with fake Dublin City Council and Government logos.

They falsely read that the areas have been "designated as a crack and heroin zone". They claim use of the drugs is permitted in the area.

Dublin City Council said the posters have not been put up by them and will be removed.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said those behind the posters should identify themselves and engage with campaigners who are trying to tackle the city's drug crisis.

