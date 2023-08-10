What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Rising mortgage rates, an NCT online 'broker' being reported to gardaí, and Roy Keane visiting the Irish rugby squad are among the topics that feature on Thursday's front pages.

TDs calling for relief amid rising mortgage rates is the subject of the lead story in The Irish Times. A picture of Roy Keane's visit to the Irish rugby training camp in Portugal also makes the front page. Pádraig Harrington and Niall Horan also visited Andy Farrell's side.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on University Hospital Limerick (UHL) staff fearing a 'winter collapse'.

NCT operator Applus has reported a website that was ­offering slots for car tests, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on a lack of teachers in Cork.

A man raised in Kerry is wanted for involvement in Mexican drug lord El Chapo's Sinaloa Cartel, the Irish Daily Star reports.

A man raised in Kerry is wanted for involvement in Mexican drug lord El Chapo's Sinaloa Cartel, the Irish Daily Star reports.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak features on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Thursday, alongside the Met police chief who wants to sack “rogues”.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report Mr Sunak is facing calls from up to a third of his Cabinet to put leaving the European Convention on Human Rights at the heart of the Tory election campaign.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



Cabinet call on PM to ditch ECHR#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/vRvdwGfWOe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 9, 2023

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report Mr Sunak is facing calls from up to a third of his Cabinet to put leaving the European Convention on Human Rights at the heart of the Tory election campaign.

The Independent says Mr Sunak must not let his party become “even nastier” after he backed his deputy chair who swore when referencing migrants who do not want to live on the barge.

The Times features a story from the Metropolitan Police Commissioner who wants reform to be able to sack “hundreds of officers” who are unfit to serve.

BBC comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been granted bail after he was arrested and charged with sex offences, according to the Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



BBC COMIC IS HELD FOR HISTORIC OFFENCES



BBC comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been granted bail after he was arrested and charged with sex offences, according to the Metro.

The Daily Mail asks the question: “Have we finally turned the corner on mortgage misery?”

The i says there are new talks on a tented camp in Essex to house migrants.

The i says there are new talks on a tented camp in Essex to house migrants.



The i says there are new talks on a tented camp in Essex to house migrants.

Chinese tech giants are in the race to buy £5 billion worth of Nvida chips in order to build AI systems, the Financial Times reports.

Chinese tech giants are in the race to buy £5 billion worth of Nvida chips in order to build AI systems, the Financial Times reports.

The cost-of-living crisis is meaning more student’s are choosing to live at home, according to The Guardian.

The cost-of-living crisis is meaning more student's are choosing to live at home, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror says ITV is facing more bullying claims with boss Dame McCall told a large number of staff have made new allegations.

Thursday's Front Page 📰



ITV HIT BY MORE BULLYING CLAIMS



📺Telly staff tell MPs of 'toxic culture of harassment and discrimination'



The Daily Mirror says ITV is facing more bullying claims with boss Dame McCall told a large number of staff have made new allegations.

And the Daily Star leads with a story on people taking naps and gardening while working from home.