Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 08:06

Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington visit Irish Rugby training camp

The Irish Rugby team had some special guests at their training camp in Portugal on Wednesday as they were joined by Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington
Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington visit Irish Rugby training camp

James Cox

The Irish Rugby team had some special guests at their training camp in Portugal on Wednesday as they were joined by Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington.

Andy Farrell's side are in the Algarve for a warm weather training camp ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in France next month.

The trip is expected to include a behind-close-doors game against Portugal, which will give captain Johnny Sexton some much-needed playing time.

Sexton has been out with a groin injury in the Grand Slam victory over England on March 18th. He is currently serving a three-game suspension after admitting misconduct against match officials following Leinster's Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle in May.

Farrell said: “It certainly isn’t a full-blown game, it’s a conditioned training session which has been a collaboration between the Portuguese coaches and ourselves around trying to create a training session which is slightly different from the norm.”

Along with the session with Portugal, the Irish team undoubtedly enjoyed the visit from Keane, Horan and Harrington.

They were pictured in good spirits along with the Manchester United legend, major-winning golfer, and famed musician.

Keane is a big rugby fan and has been invited to speak to the squad before. He was seen laughing with Sexton, who is a Manchester United supporter.

 

More in this section

Father alleged to have breached court orders requiring him to return three children to UK Father alleged to have breached court orders requiring him to return three children to UK
Young man accused of stealing Porsche later crashed in Dublin Young man accused of stealing Porsche later crashed in Dublin
Sinéad O’Connor’s final resting place is peaceful spot in Dublin cemetery Sinéad O’Connor’s final resting place is peaceful spot in Dublin cemetery
Sharp rent rises continuing outside Dublin, report finds

Sharp rent rises continuing outside Dublin, report finds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more