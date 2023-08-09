PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation' says Naomi Long

Vivienne Clarke

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, who is a former Minister for Justice in Northern Ireland, has said that the data breach that saw PSNI details being released online was “an incredibly serious situation”.

While she understood human error, the question remained how a single individual could release so much data, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Among the questions that needed to be answered was why was all the information in one place, why was it not encrypted and why was a relatively junior member of staff able to access that information.

“This is an unprecedented breach of people's data, their names, the locations they work, and in some cases in terms of their rank, it would disclose sensitive information about individuals that wouldn't be available in the public domain in terms of their role, if they're undercover officers, if they're involved in intelligence operations and so on, and also PSNI staff, civilian staff who would never expect their information, name, rank to be in the public domain, will also have been exposed in this data breach.”

When the Policing Board meets in emergency session it will have to ask some “fairly probing questions, particularly how a relatively junior member of staff was able to inadvertently publish this background data when they were answering a Freedom of Information request.

“There are some simple solutions, but the question still arises as to how it could ever happen in the first place, given the sensitivity of this information and the fact that it appeared to be able to be published by a relatively junior member of staff inadvertently and managed to attach the non anonymised data to an otherwise statistically quite bland report.

“The Policing Board will want to investigate what has happened and to ask serious questions. The PSNI themselves will have to do an internal investigation and I have no doubt that the Information Commissioner that this will have been reported to them as a breach and fines and penalties could follow as a result.

“But I think the more serious aspect of this than who does the investigation is the human and financial cost of what has happened. There will have been officers, their families, members of civilian staff and their families who will have spent a very uncomfortable night last night feeling exposed and vulnerable in a way that they previously were.”