Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 07:35

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A preview of today's papers.
The front pages are dominated by photo's from the funeral of Sinéad O'Connor which took place yesterday.

The Irish Times leads with a photo from the funeral in Bray, as thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects.

The Irish Examiner leads with an ariel photo from Sinéad O'Connor's funeral procession. The paper also leads an apology from the PSNI after officers data was leaked.

The Echo leads with the number of children waiting for vital therapies in Cork has grown by over 4,000.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with victims of an alleged abuser who used to teach at Terenure College say they have been denied justice following his death.

The Irish Daily Mirrorand the Irish Daily Star lead with photos from Sinéad O'Connor's funeral, with both papers leading with the headlines 'daughter of Ireland'.

British papers

A new deal with Turkey, remembering the late Queen and hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register made Britain’s front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Express says the Government has struck a new deal with Turkey in an effort to stop people smugglers.

The Daily Mirror pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor alongside a story on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will pay tribute to the late Queen in September.

Metro and the Daily Mail feature a story on hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register and accessing the details of more than 40 million people.

The Daily Telegraph reports the number of civil servants earning more than £100,000 has nearly doubled.

Britain has imposed its toughest sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s allies, The Independent says.

The Times and i lead with a new weight-loss jab could help reduce heart problems.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Google and Universal are in talks over licensing music made by AI.

The public could receive hundreds of millions in compensation in the first class action claim against water companies, according to The Guardian.

And the Daily Star says AI is taking the jobs of psychics and tarot readers.

