Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 20:50

PSNI staff and civilians affected in 'major data breach'

The breach is reported to involve personal data, but does not include private addresses
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

There has been a major data breach involving officers and civilian staff of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The breach reportedly involves names, ranks and other personal data, but does not involve the officers’ and civilians’ private addresses, it is understood.

The Belfast Telegraph reports a spreadsheet was published online relating to how many officers the PSNI has of each rank, but that the spreadsheet had a second tab which contained more detailed information about thousands of staff members and their employment.

It says this information was mistakenly posted online for a period of time.

Alliance Party leader and former Northern Ireland justice minister Naomi Long said the scale of the data breach was of “profound concern”.

SDLP policing spokesperson Mark H Durkan said PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne needed to make an “urgent statement about the scale of the breach”, outlining how it happened and the immediate response to it.

Mike Nesbitt, the Ulster Unionist Party representative on the Policing Board of Northern Ireland, has called for an emergency meeting of the board on Wednesday in response to the disclosure.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been notified about the incident.

An ICO spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made us aware of an incident and we are assessing the information provided.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

Northern IrelandPSNIdata breachDataICO
