Kenneth Fox

More than 500 arrest were made by Gardaí in the Dublin region in the last week.

As part of an on-going operation to keep people safe more than 680 searches, and 1,500 patrols were also carried out as part of the initiative.

Gardaí responded to three separate robberies at premises resulting in the arrests and charges being brought against three individuals.

Drugs with a combined valued of more than €17,000 were also recovered.

196 road safety checkpoints were also carried out.