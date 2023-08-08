Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 08:07

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from a vaccine damages scheme stalling to there being 14 times as many listings on Air bnb as on housing website Daft.ie.
The Irish Times reports work on a vaccine-damages compensation scheme has “not progressed” despite the Government previously indicating that the establishment of such a programme would be a priority.

The Irish Examiner lead with a piece that shows there are significantly more short-term lets available across the country than there are long-term rentals, with more than 18,000 properties available to lease on Airbnb.

The Echo meanwhile focus on the Cork Camogie team who made their homecoming yesterday after a comprehensive win over Waterford.

In the UK, Rishi Sunak’s attempt to stop small boats and the first migrants to enter the Bibby Stockholm barge are at the forefront of the papers across Britain on Tuesday.

The Daily Express relays accusations from senior Tories saying that lawyers are “profiteering” after they blocked a key part of the Prime Minister’s plans to stop small boats.

The Daily Mail follows suit, with UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying she will stop “crooked migration lawyers” while the Daily Mirror labels the Tories “clueless”.

The Metro reports lawyers from charity Care4Calais have stopped 20 people from being transferred onto the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times features a story on private equity firms offering discount fees with investors being deterred by a “dealmaking drought”.

The Independent says the Foreign Office has expressed fury over Russian allies breaking sanctions on Russia.

No students will get their results adjusted despite the teacher strikes in 2023, according to the i.

The Times leads with a story on the positive forecast on rising wages which will help ease the cost-of-living pain.

The Guardian reports that air pollution has been linked to a “deadly resistance” to antibiotics.

The Daily Telegraph says ministers are urging Rishi Sunak to scrap a net-zero plan on new oil boilers.

And the Daily Star takes on former prime minister Liz Truss who is giving out 14 awards in her PM resignation honours list.

