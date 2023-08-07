Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Dundalk

Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the Rampart Lane area of Dundalk town centre on the evening of Sunday 6th August at approximately 6.30p.m.

A man, aged in his 20’s, received serious injuries and was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. The scene was preserved, and a technical examination was conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of Rampart Lane, Dundalk between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday 6th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are currently ongoing.