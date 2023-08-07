Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 13:55

Waterford home offers summer fun with outdoor swimming pool and bar

Priced at €560,000, highlights of this unique property is an outdoor-heated swimming pool, which is perfect for year-round enjoyment and relaxation.
Michael Bolton

This four-bed detached house in Islandkeane, Waterford has incredible outdoor features that will the lucky homeowner will be grateful for during the best of the summer weather.

There is also an outdoor kitchen and bar area, which offers a fantastic space to entertain family and friends.

This property also features a cosy log cabin, providing a charming retreat for relaxation, visitors or a home office.

For those with equestrian interests, there are three stables and an additional workshop/shed, offering plenty of space for hobbies or storage.

Inside isn’t lacking in attractions either, with a beautiful orangery room one of the key internal features. The location is convenient, with the seaside town of Tramore just 3km away and Waterford City just a 20-minute drive.

The Paddock offers the perfect blend of countryside and coastal living with accessibility and convenience.

Waterfordoutdoor swimming poolLuxury houseIslandkeane
