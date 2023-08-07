Waterford home offers summer fun with outdoor swimming pool and bar

Michael Bolton

This four-bed detached house in Islandkeane, Waterford has incredible outdoor features that will the lucky homeowner will be grateful for during the best of the summer weather.

Priced at €560,000, highlights of this unique property is an outdoor-heated swimming pool, which is perfect for year-round enjoyment and relaxation.

There is also an outdoor kitchen and bar area, which offers a fantastic space to entertain family and friends.

This property also features a cosy log cabin, providing a charming retreat for relaxation, visitors or a home office.

For those with equestrian interests, there are three stables and an additional workshop/shed, offering plenty of space for hobbies or storage.

Inside isn’t lacking in attractions either, with a beautiful orangery room one of the key internal features. The location is convenient, with the seaside town of Tramore just 3km away and Waterford City just a 20-minute drive.

The Paddock offers the perfect blend of countryside and coastal living with accessibility and convenience.