Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 18:19

Two arrests made after drugs valued at €1.6m seized in Dublin

The two men, one aged in his 40s and one in his 50s, are being detained in Garda stations in the city
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two men have been arrested after drugs valued at €1.6 million were seized in north Dublin.

A number of searches were carried out on Friday and Saturday by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT).

During the searches, cocaine with an estimated value of €910,000 and cannabis herb valued at €720,000 were found.

The drugs are to be sent to Forensics Science Ireland for further analysis.

A man aged in his 40s and a man in his 50s have been arrested as part of the investigation.

The men are being detained at Garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis, of the Dublin Metropolitan Region, said: “This is yet another example of the continuous efforts by members of An Garda Síochána to target criminality that causes the most harm in our city centre and throughout communities across the region.

“This seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs in a specific targeted operation, in addition to a number of other significant seizures in the city centre and across the region in the past number of days, demonstrates our continuous commitment to removing harmful drugs from circulation and bringing those willing to engage in the supply of illicit drugs before the courts.”

