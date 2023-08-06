Warning after climber rescued from Donegal mountain after being stranded for hours

Stephen Maguire

A leading rescue team has issued a stern warning after a man was stranded with no food and in almost complete darkness on a Donegal mountain for approximately five hours.

The man tried to contact emergency services after becoming stuck on Errigal Mountain alone on Saturday night

The climber managed to contact Gardaí at 11.25pm after his head torch drained and he was left without food.

A rescue plan was put in place using the Sarloc search system, which picked up the missing man's phone location.

However, Errigal has notoriously bad phone coverage, and contact with the man was again lost.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) sent two teams to the area and were met by members of Gardaíat Errigal car park.

On route, the team were able to use the search system Sarcall to locate the man again and a rescue plan was established.

After a quick search, rescuers were able to establish his exact location. The man was found and deemed to be safe and well.

"We are relieved that the person who needed our assistance was uninjured and able to safely return home," a spokesperson for the resuce team said.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has advised people that if they are out on the hills this Bank Holiday weekend to always head out prepared.

Climbers should ensure they bring enough food and water, as well as a torch and mobile which are both fully-charged, and a battery pack.

Appropriate hiking clothing is essential, the team added, and climbers should always check the weather forecast before beginning their climb.

"If you get in to any trouble, no matter how minor you may think it is, never hesitate to call on DMRT. We are here to help you - do not sit and wait on the mountain and potentially risk further health deterioration as a result.

"Phone 999 or 112 and ask for Donegal Mountain Rescue," the team added.