Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 15:51

Man charged in connection with €200,000 drugs seizure in Blanchardstown

The man is due to appear in court on Monday
Kenneth Fox

A man has been arrested and charged in Blanchardstown after gardaí seized drugs worth €200,000.

Gardaí attached to Blanchardstown uniform patrol came upon an abandoned vehicle in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Saturday afternoon.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and gardaí seized cannabis herb and zopiclone tablets with a combined value of approximately €200,000.

The drugs have been sent Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure and was detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court on Monday morning.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

