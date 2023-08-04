Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 19:30

Man dies after being hit by car in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man aged in his 30s has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary.

The collision took place at around 10.30am on Friday on the R445 (Old Dublin Road) in Lisbunny, near Nenagh.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported to gardaí.

The R445 road was closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or those with footage, to come forward.

Road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the areas of Tyone, the Thurles Road, Rathmartin and the R445 (Old Dublin Road) at Lisbunny between 09.30am and 10.45am are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, or any Garda station.

