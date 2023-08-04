Storm Antoni to set in over Bank Holiday weekend

Muireann Duffy

A number of weather alerts issued for the Bank Holiday weekend have been updated as Storm Antoni threatens to put a dampener on the long weekend.

A status yellow rain warning for Friday has been extended to include all of Connacht, Clare and Tipperary. The alert will take effect at 8pm and last until 8am on Saturday.

A second yellow warning for rain will commence at 11pm on Friday night, covering all of Leinster, Monaghan and Cavan until 10am on Saturday.

#StormAntoni has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Saturday



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ilyBMhrWFV — Met Office (@metoffice) August 4, 2023

Heavy rain will impact much of the country overnight, with Met Éireann warning of possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

A third warning, a yellow alert for wind, will come into force for Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford during the early hours of Saturday, lasting from 4am to midday.

#Weather for the afternoon☔️



Turning cloudy this afternoon with outbreaks of rain developing in the west & southwest☁️🌧️



The rain will spread eastwards across the country this evening & tonight, with some heavy falls & spot flooding possible later🌧️☔️



Highs of 15 to 18°C🌡️ pic.twitter.com/pIUBtCN5Y1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2023

The alerts come as Storm Antoni brings wet and blustery conditions to Ireland and the UK.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland, lasting from midnight to 11am on Saturday.