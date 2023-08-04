Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 13:47

Storm Antoni to set in over Bank Holiday weekend

Three separate weather warnings will impact much of the country over the weekend
Storm Antoni to set in over Bank Holiday weekend

Muireann Duffy

A number of weather alerts issued for the Bank Holiday weekend have been updated as Storm Antoni threatens to put a dampener on the long weekend.

A status yellow rain warning for Friday has been extended to include all of Connacht, Clare and Tipperary. The alert will take effect at 8pm and last until 8am on Saturday.

A second yellow warning for rain will commence at 11pm on Friday night, covering all of Leinster, Monaghan and Cavan until 10am on Saturday.

Heavy rain will impact much of the country overnight, with Met Éireann warning of possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

A third warning, a yellow alert for wind, will come into force for Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford during the early hours of Saturday, lasting from 4am to midday.

The alerts come as Storm Antoni brings wet and blustery conditions to Ireland and the UK.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland, lasting from midnight to 11am on Saturday.

More in this section

Man charged after €100,000 of drugs seized in Dublin Man charged after €100,000 of drugs seized in Dublin
Court rules girl should be returned to Ukraine after mother wrongfully took her to Ireland Court rules girl should be returned to Ukraine after mother wrongfully took her to Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor’s remains released to family – reports Sinéad O'Connor’s remains released to family – reports
WeatherMet eireannNorthern Irelandrainweather warningMet OfficeWindStorm Antoni
Ryanair blasts council's 'stupid' decision to reduce night flights at Dublin Airport

Ryanair blasts council's 'stupid' decision to reduce night flights at Dublin Airport

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more