Ryanair blasts council's 'stupid' decision to reduce night flights at Dublin Airport

Muireann Duffy

Ryanair has slammed a decision by Fingal County Council to reduce night flights at Dublin Airport due to noise complaints following the opening of the new north runway.

Earlier this week, the council informed the airport's operator, Daa, that it had six weeks to comply with its planning permission regarding nighttime flights, which will result in a 40 per cent reduction in flights at the airport between 11pm and 7am.

The order followed an investigation by the council's planning authority after a number of noise complaints were received from local residents, finding that the airport's summer schedule is in breach of the conditions stipulated by An Bord Pleanála when granting permission for the new runway.

The decision was criticised by Daa chief Kenny Jacobs, who said the restriction would result in fewer night flights than had been in place before the new runway was built.

Ryanair has joined the Daa in opposition of the order, labelling it "stupid" and "idiotic".

The low-cost airline said the council "cannot be allowed to dictate national aviation policy or to restrict flights to/from Ireland at our national airport".

Ryanair called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to reverse the decision "to protect customers and flights", suggesting that the nighttime flight period be amended to last between 12am and 6am.

"This would avoid disruption to the vast majority of first wave flights which depart Dublin between 6am and 7am, allow Transatlantic flights which arrive early to land before the 6am curfew, but would not result in significant flight restrictions," the airline claimed.

It added that any restrictions required during this timeframe "could easily be imposed on cargo flights, thereby avoiding any disruptions to Irish citizens, visitors, tourism or jobs".