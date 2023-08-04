Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 10:30

Former Sinn Féin staffer due in court to face child sex offences charges

Micheal Gerard McMonagle (41) has been charged with three child sex offences
Rebecca Black, PA

Former Sinn Féin staffer Micheal McMonagle is due to appear before court in Derry on Friday.

It comes after the Derry man failed to attend the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday where he is to face charges of child sex offences.

McMonagle (41), of Limewood Street in Derry, has been charged with three alleged offences between May 1st, 2020, and August 18th, 2021.

The charges are that he attempted to communicate with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification, attempted to cause a person under the age of 16 to look at an image of sexual activity, and attempted to incite a person under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

McMonagle was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following his non-appearance in court.

During the court sitting on Wednesday, District Judge Barney McElholm said McMonagle must attend to have the charges read to him.

It later emerged that McMonagle had been taken by ambulance on Wednesday to Altnagelvin hospital.

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said “a 41-year-old man was detained on a bench warrant today”.

McMonagle previously worked as a press officer for Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland and also for a time as an adviser at Stormont.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said in a statement: “As soon as the party became aware of the arrest, the individual was immediately suspended from employment and party membership.

“The PSNI has not made contact with Sinn Fein about this investigation.

“Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should bring it to the police.”

