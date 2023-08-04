Dublin Airport records busiest ever day in July

Michael Bolton

Dublin Airport enjoyed its busiest day on record during July – a month which saw just over 3.4 million passengers travel through the airport. That number was 13 per cent higher than the same month in 2022 and on a par with July 2019.

Figures released today by daa, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, show that a total of 120,585 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport on Sunday, July 30th which was the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

The 3.4 million passenger total for July at Dublin Airport included 205,000 transfer and transit passengers.

In July, the average Carbon per passenger at Dublin Airport was 0.52kg, a very slight reduction (0.02 per cent) on the same month in 2022.

Meanwhile, Cork Airport recorded its busiest July since 2008 with 301,000 passengers flying to and from the state’s second-busiest airport. July passenger traffic at Cork Airport also represents a 13 per cent increase on July 2022.

According to Kenny Jacobs: "Given July was the wettest month on record, it's perhaps no surprise that thousands of passengers opted to swap soggy Ireland for sunnier climes and jumped on a flight for a last-minute summer holiday. The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Dublin and Cork airports.

The summer so far has been really smooth at both Dublin and Cork airports which is all down to the phenomenal efforts of the teams working in both airports. On behalf of our passengers, I want to thank them for their hard work."