Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 19:51

Sinéad O'Connor’s remains released to family – reports

The Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her home south-east London last week
Sinéad O'Connor’s remains released to family – reports

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sinéad O’Connor’s remains have been released to her family following a post-mortem examination to determine a cause of death, according to reports.

The Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her home in south-east London last week, with her death at the age of 56 being treated as not suspicious.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday that the clerk of the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, John Thompson, has confirmed an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death”.

Sinead O’Connor death
Sinéad O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

The newspaper said a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris stated the post-mortem examination report may not be received “for some weeks”.

It added that the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

The news of her death last week sparked a host of tributes from fans and famous faces from across the world, including Scottish singer Annie Lennox who hailed O’Connor as “bold and beautiful” and a “truth teller” in a poetic tribute.

Former Late Late Shoe host Ryan Tubridy spoke to her days prior to her death, saying “she was as kind, powerful, passionate, determined and decent as ever”.

The Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof told a festival crowd that O'Connor had sent him text messages weeks before her death, which were “laden with desperation, despair and sorrow”.

Sinead O’Connor death

Several gatherings have also been held in the days since O’Connor’s death where members of the public paid tribute to her legacy as a musician and activist.

O’Connor, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was also known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues such as the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

Following her death, her music management company, 67 Management, revealed she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book before her death.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinéad, to whom we are forever grateful”, her management added in a note shared on their website.

More in this section

Pedestrian killed in incident involving articulated lorry in Midleton, Co Cork Pedestrian killed in incident involving articulated lorry in Midleton, Co Cork
AI could displace jobs and undermine social cohesion, report warns AI could displace jobs and undermine social cohesion, report warns
Best friends killed in Monaghan crash were touching hands on way to 'heaven together', funeral told Best friends killed in Monaghan crash were touching hands on way to 'heaven together', funeral told
deathO'ConnorSinead O'ConnorSouthwark Coroner's Court
Court rules girl should be returned to Ukraine after mother wrongfully took her to Ireland

Court rules girl should be returned to Ukraine after mother wrongfully took her to Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more