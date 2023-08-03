Pedestrian killed in incident involving articulated lorry in Midleton, Co Cork

A man has been killed in a road traffic incident in Midleton, Co Cork.

The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident involving an articulated lorry on the N25 in Ballyedekin at around 4.10am on Thursday.

The man's body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí confirmed no other injuries were reported from the incident.

The road between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village remains closed with local diversions in place while a technical examination of the scene is held.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly road users travelling in the area between 3.45am and 4.15am, to contact Midleton Garda station on 021-462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.