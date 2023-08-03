Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 10:37

€1.3 billion a year spent on streaming services in Ireland

A study by Pure Telecom shows the total video streaming spend has increased by more than 330 million since 2021.
€1.3 billion a year spent on streaming services in Ireland

Michael Bolton

The average adult in Ireland spends 28 euro and 26 cent a month on video streaming subscriptions

Figures show we're now spending €1.3 billion a year on streaming services.

A study by Pure Telecom shows the total video streaming spend has increased by more than 330 million since 2021.

Head of Operations at the company Jonathan Long says there are a combination of reasons why the figures are increasing including improved broadband.

"I think there is a demand for it in certain portions of consumer behaviour. Broadband itself has improved interns of the speed and the delivery consumers can receive in their homes means it makes it more available.

"I think that streaming is a big part of many people's lives now, and it's showing that there is a big increase in the demand for it. The focus is now on streaming services, moving away from conventual TV and other entertainment type services."

Irish film director Jim Sheridan, says live TV needs more support in order to survive.

"It's reaching the extinction level. First to go is cable in the US, then RTÉ will go, then BBC will go. They won't go, so long as they are supported on life support by the Government, and probably that needs to happen just as the Government in Ireland supports screen Ireland."

More in this section

Arrest warrant ordered for ex-Sinn Féin staffer charged with child sex offences Arrest warrant ordered for ex-Sinn Féin staffer charged with child sex offences
Sinn Féin publish Bill to ban seeking sex for rent Sinn Féin publish Bill to ban seeking sex for rent
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
RTEbroadbandPure Telecomstreaming services
AI could displace jobs and undermine social cohesion, report warns

AI could displace jobs and undermine social cohesion, report warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more