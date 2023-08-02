Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 14:55

Software company Salesforce to axe 50 jobs in Ireland

The cuts are separate from a 10% reduction in the global workforce announced earlier this year.
Software company Salesforce to axe 50 jobs in Ireland

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Software company Salesforce is to cut around 50 jobs from its Irish workforce, it is understood.

The company currently employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland, and opened an office in Dublin’s North Dock earlier this year.

The job cuts are separate from an earlier round of losses announced by the US company in January, affecting around 8,000 employees worldwide, or 10 per cent of the workforce.

A spokesman for Salesforce said: “As part of an ongoing effort to ensure we always have the right resources in place to meet the needs of our customers, we are working through some changes to some of our sales and customer success teams.

“Ireland is an important hub for Salesforce. We opened Salesforce Tower Dublin earlier this year, and continue to invest and grow here.”

More in this section

'Reckless act' slammed as pipe bomb explodes in east Belfast alley 'Reckless act' slammed as pipe bomb explodes in east Belfast alley
Thousands to be affected by boil water notice amid trade union dispute Thousands to be affected by boil water notice amid trade union dispute
Weather dominates as Google reveals Ireland's top searches over 20 years Weather dominates as Google reveals Ireland's top searches over 20 years
DublinjobsIrishtechnologysoftwareSalesforceNorth Dock
Arrest warrant ordered for ex-Sinn Féin staffer charged with child sex offences

Arrest warrant ordered for ex-Sinn Féin staffer charged with child sex offences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more