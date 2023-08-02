Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 12:24

Perseid meteor shower to light up the night sky

The display is expected to peak during the night of August 12th, into the early hours of August 13th

Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night skies in one of the most dramatic displays of the year.

The shower is one of the highlights of the year for many sky gazers due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors, caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year.

This year the event is expected to peak during the night of August 12th, into the early hours of August 13th, with up to 100 shooting stars an hour.

It is called the Perseids because the meteors seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus.

(PA Graphics)

The meteors are best viewed from the northern hemisphere, and in ideal conditions with no clouds or light pollution.

The shower is considered one of the best of the year because it produces bright meteors and is one of the most active.

There is also a high chance of seeing fireballs, which are very bright meteors, as well as meteors with long trains.

Meteor showers are easy to watch and need no special equipment as they are best observed with the naked eye.

If clouds make viewing impossible on the peak night itself, the shower will continue until August 24th.

The radiant of the Perseids is actually always above the horizon as seen from Ireland, which means observers should be able to see some meteors as soon as the Sun sets.

Experts suggest it is favourable to try to spot meteors when the Moon is below the horizon or when it is in its crescent phase, because otherwise it acts as natural light pollution and will prevent the fainter meteors from being visible.

More in this section

2023 Booker Prize longlist includes four Irish authors
Met Éireann confirms last month was the wettest July on record
Accenture workers to be offered State help as ‘devastating’ 890 job cuts planned

Families of Monaghan crash victims ‘hugely devastated and suffering from shock’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more