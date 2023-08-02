Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 11:13

Police investigate report of shots fired at Derry house

The PSNI described the incident as "brazen and reckless"
Rebecca Black, PA

Police in the North are investigating a report of shots being fired at a house in Derry.

Officers were sent to Rosskeen Park on Tuesday night after a call reporting that the sound of gunshots had been heard in the area, and two masked men had been seen running away.

They found damage to the front door and inner door of a property, consistent with shotgun strikes.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The PSNI have issued an appeal for witnesses, or anyone who may have captured footage of the incident, to contact them.

They described it as a “brazen and reckless attack carried out in a residential area”.

“As we continue with inquiries to establish exactly what happened, a motive and who is responsible, we appeal to anyone with information that could assist us, in particular CCTV or doorbell camera footage, we would urge you to get in touch with us,” they said.

policeNorthern IrelandDerryPSNIshooting
