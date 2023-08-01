Number of road deaths in first half of 2023 the worst in six years

Kenneth Fox

Road deaths in the first half of 2023 are the worst for six years, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

They said the upward trend could mean Ireland loses up to 168 lives on our roads by year-end

A total of 23 16–25-year-olds have killed up to July 26th – this age-groups makes up one in four road deaths

Overall, there has been a 10 per cent increase in road deaths compared to the same period in 2022.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána have issued a stark warning as 95 road deaths have occurred so far this year (as of July 26th. 2023), an increase of 9 compared to last year.

The RSA is warning the Irish public that, should current trends continue, as many as 168 lives will be lost on our roads this year.

Data made available from a Preliminary Analysis of Road Traffic Fatalities by the RSA (as of 26 July 2023) has highlighted a number of worrying trends, including:

Twenty-three young people aged 16-25 have lost their lives so far this year.

Almost the same number of 16-25 year olds killed (23) in the first half of 2023 as with same period in 2021 and 2022 combined (26).

Almost half (49 [per cent) of all deaths on the roads occurred at nighttime (8pm-8am), when the roads are at their quietest.

Three counties (Galway - 11, Mayo – 10, and Cork - 9) accounted for almost one third of all fatalities.

As of this morning, August 1st there have been 100 deaths on the road. This is an increase of 11 fatalities compared to the same date last year.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are appealing to all road users to be more vigilant on our roads.

Commenting on the findings, Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA said: “The figures released today are alarming. Clearly, the progress we have made in road safety over the last number of years is at risk.

"The evidence suggests that as a society we are losing momentum when it comes to road safety - with tragic consequences. If this continues, we could see 168 homes with an empty place at their table this Christmas time.

"We all have a duty - all parts of society and every road user - to do everything we can to reverse this trend and save lives. I hope today can mark the start of a fightback from all of us to regain the progress we had made and make the second half of 2023 safer for all road users.”