Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 20:46

New policing plan for Dublin includes greater garda visibility

As part of the plan, gardaí will use “proactive policing responses” to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre, with further use of Garda search powers on both individuals and locations.
New policing plan for Dublin includes greater garda visibility

Kenneth Fox

A new policing plan for Dublin city centre will include increased use of Garda search powers, as well as ensuring greater visibility of gardaí.

As the Irish Examiner reports, an increased focus on the congregation of large groups of people who are perceived to be engaging in anti-social behaviour is also included in the new plan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who outlined the new city centre plan.

As part of the plan, gardaí will use “proactive policing responses” to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre, with further use of Garda search powers on both individuals and locations.

The gardaí will also increase targeted surveillance measures as well as increase their focus on dealing with large congregations of people who may be engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Gardaí will also receive assistance from both regional and national resources, including the Garda Air Support Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, and the Garda Dog Unit. Road policing units will also be deployed to increase Garda visibility.

The plan itself is supported by Ms McEntee’s announcement that an additional €10m would be allocated towards Garda overtime in Dublin City.

Additionally, there will be both daily and weekly reviews of outcomes from the new plan on areas that experience high levels of anti-social behaviour. These reviews will then be examined as part of future plans by the gardaí.

There was a discussion about the rollout of bodycams for gardaí at the meeting.

Mr Harris was previously sanctioned to begin buying the bodycams in late June. However, the rollout of controversial facial recognition technology has been delayed, with Ms McEntee being forced to back down following a row between the Green Party and Fine Gael last month.

During the meeting, Ms McEntee confirmed that a budget package of supports for An Garda Síochána was being developed in her department. These areas include examining both the garda entry and retirement age, as well as measures to support recruitment.

She also confirmed that the latest round of funding under the Community Safety Innovation Fund would be announced in the next few weeks. This fund, which is funded by the seized proceeds of crime, is used for safety projects around the country.

More in this section

Former state pathologist says there is no evidence Nora Sheehan was strangled Former state pathologist says there is no evidence Nora Sheehan was strangled
'Intense help' needed for gunman who shot Gerry Hutch's brother 'Intense help' needed for gunman who shot Gerry Hutch's brother
Driver of van dies in crash with lorry in Co Tipperary Driver of van dies in crash with lorry in Co Tipperary
Leo VaradkarTaoiseachhelen mcenteeIrelandgarda plansgarda visibility
High Court overturns plans for 192 new homes in Kildare

High Court overturns plans for 192 new homes in Kildare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more