Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 15:24

Spanish embassy tells tourists to take 'special precautions' in Dublin

A note on its website says street fights are "frequent" in Temple Bar, Portobello and areas of the North Inner City.
Michael Bolton

The Spanish Embassy is advising visitors to Dublin to take "special precautions" in parts of the city.

A note on its website says street fights are "frequent" in Temple Bar, Portobello and areas of the North Inner City.

It warns tourists these are "medium risk areas," however overall it labels Ireland as a "safe country."

On the Spanish embassy's website, it says "Special precautions must be taken in the busiest commercial areas of the main cities and, in particular, in Dublin, due to the presence of pickpockets. Street fights at night are frequent in the Temple Bar and Portobello areas, and in the O'Connel Street area, Parnell Square and the vicinity of Connolly Station, all in Dublin.

"Dublin is sporadically the scene of bloody clashes between the families that control organised crime in Ireland."

This comes after multiple violent incidents in the city centre this summer. The US Embassy had also issued a warning for visitors in Dublin after US tourist, Stephen Termini was seriously injured in an attack in Talbot Street in the city centre on July 19th.

The incident has prompted a wider debate on whether Dublin’s streets are safe.

DublinSpainSpanish Embassy
