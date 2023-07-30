Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 15:01

Man seriously injured in Dublin assault

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital
Man seriously injured in Dublin assault

Michael Bolton

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Dublin 9 on Sunday morning.

At around 4.30am, the man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries during the incident on Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

The man is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

An investigation is currently underway and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01-666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Sons of US tourist assaulted in Dublin thank public for support Sons of US tourist assaulted in Dublin thank public for support
Meta data centre slapped with 18-month energy bill following ESB error Meta data centre slapped with 18-month energy bill following ESB error
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Cottage for sale in Strandhill has old country country style look

Cottage for sale in Strandhill has old country country style look

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more