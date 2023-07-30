Man seriously injured in Dublin assault

Michael Bolton

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Dublin 9 on Sunday morning.

At around 4.30am, the man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries during the incident on Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

The man is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

An investigation is currently underway and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01-666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.